Eskom not expecting to implement load shedding today

Despite a constrained and vulnerable system, Eskom is not expecting to implement load shedding on Friday.

"There is no load shedding expected today, as a result of a drop in demand during the holiday period and a return of some generating units to service. Eskom will continue to use emergency reserves to supplement capacity if necessary over this period," said the power utility.

The utility's comments come as the load shedding hashtag was trending on Twitter with nuances that the utility is currently implementing load shedding.

Meanwhile, Eskom reminded customers that as the system continues to be vulnerable and unpredictable, the possibility of load shedding remains.

"Breakdowns (UCLF) are at 14 096MW as of 06:30 this morning. Our technical teams will continue to monitor the situation, carry out planned maintenance and to work at reducing unplanned breakdowns to below 9 500MW to enable us to minimize the possibility of load shedding," it said.

The utility urged its customers to reduce demand as a concerted collective effort can help to avoid or lessen the level of load shedding.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

