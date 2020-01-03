Left Menu
Development News Edition

30,000 People displaced in Sudan’s West Darfur after inter-communal clashes

 Humanitarian partners are closely monitoring the situation and gathering information on needs to respond as soon as the security situation allows.

30,000 People displaced in Sudan’s West Darfur after inter-communal clashes
There have also reportedly been attacks on camps for internally displaced people, and reports of homes being burned. Image Credit: Flickr

An estimated 30,000 people have been displaced in Sudan's West Darfur State following inter-communal clashes earlier this week in several villages, according to the Sudanese Government.

Humanitarian partners are working to verify the displacement figures. The displaced have sought refuge in and around El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur State.

There have also reportedly been attacks on camps for internally displaced people, and reports of homes being burned. Humanitarian partners are closely monitoring the situation and gathering information on needs to respond as soon as the security situation allows.

Shelter, food, water, health services, and non-food items are the most urgent priorities. Local organizations, including youth groups, the Zakat Chamber and the Sudanese Red Crescent Society have already provided some food and non-food items.

The African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur has helped to relocate 32 aid workers to Zalingei, Central Darfur, amid security concerns.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Pushcart vendor crushed to death by speeding car on Hamirpur-Shimla NH

A 45-year-old pushcart vendor was crushed to death after a speeding car hit him from behind on the Hamirpur-Shimla national highway, a police spokesman said. Kamal Kant came under the wheels on Thursday night near Bhira on Gasoti Khad Bridg...

Pompeo says US 'committed to de-escalation' after Soleimani killing

Pompeo says US committed to de-escalation after Soleimani killing....

Rugby-Scrumhalf Webb eligible to play for Wales in Six Nations

Scrumhalf Rhys Webb will be eligible to play for Wales in the Six Nations after agreeing to join Pro14 team Ospreys from the French side Toulon and the Welsh Rugby Union WRU allowing a six-month dispensation from its usual selection policy....

Russia halts oil supplies to Belarus amid economic talks

Minsk Belarus, Jan 3 AP Russia has halted oil supplies to Belarus after the two countries failed to renegotiate a contract amid talks on further improving economic ties. Belarus state-owned Belneftekhim oil company said Friday that Moscow h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020