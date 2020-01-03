30,000 People displaced in Sudan’s West Darfur after inter-communal clashes

An estimated 30,000 people have been displaced in Sudan's West Darfur State following inter-communal clashes earlier this week in several villages, according to the Sudanese Government.

Humanitarian partners are working to verify the displacement figures. The displaced have sought refuge in and around El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur State.

There have also reportedly been attacks on camps for internally displaced people, and reports of homes being burned. Humanitarian partners are closely monitoring the situation and gathering information on needs to respond as soon as the security situation allows.

Shelter, food, water, health services, and non-food items are the most urgent priorities. Local organizations, including youth groups, the Zakat Chamber and the Sudanese Red Crescent Society have already provided some food and non-food items.

The African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur has helped to relocate 32 aid workers to Zalingei, Central Darfur, amid security concerns.

(With Inputs from APO)

