Sports have special significance for police forces: Nityanand Rai

"Sports have a special significance for the police forces, as sports and games inculcate values like esprit de corps, discipline and dedication to duty", said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai, while inaugurating the 4th All India Police Judo Cluster Championship 2019, in New Delhi today. The five-day sporting event will draw to a close on the 7th of this month.

Echoing the vision of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister on the ambitious 'Khelo India' programme, Shri Rai said that sports contribute towards the unity of the Nation, besides adding to the health and fitness of the participants. He expressed the desire that such events are organized at every level in the country, so that sporting talent can hone their skills and make the nation proud at the international level.

The 4th All India Police Judo Cluster Championship organized this year by CRPF is being attended by 34 participating teams consisting of 1207 sportspersons from across the country, with a total of 15 Trophies and 214 Medals, including one Medal for the Best Gymnast, in contention. Earlier, this cluster has been organized by Sashtra Seema Bal (SSB) in 2016, West Bengal Police in 2017 and Odisha Police in 2018.

(With Inputs from PIB)

