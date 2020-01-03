Left Menu
NHRC takes suo motu cognizance about death of over 100 children in Kota

Reportedly, over 50 percent of the gadgets installed in the hospital are defunct and the hospital is lacking cleanliness and basic infrastructure including oxygen supply in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Ten out of a hundred children died within 48 hours between December 23 and 24, 2019. Image Credit: ANI

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports about the death of more than 100 children at a government-run hospital in Kota district of Rajasthan in the month of December 2019. Ten out of a hundred children died within 48 hours between December 23 and 24, 2019. Reportedly, over 50 percent of the gadgets installed in the hospital are defunct and the hospital is lacking cleanliness and basic infrastructure including oxygen supply in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Commission has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Rajasthan to submit a detailed report, within four weeks in the matter including the steps being taken to address the issue and to ensure that such deaths of the children do not recur in future due to lack of infrastructure and health facilities at the hospitals.

(With Inputs from PIB)

