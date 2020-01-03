Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN chief concerned over escalation in Gulf region after killing Iranian General

Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also among those killed during the strike, according to media reports.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 22:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 22:29 IST
UN chief concerned over escalation in Gulf region after killing Iranian General
“This is a moment in which leaders must exercise maximum restraint”, said the statement from the UN Secretary-General. “The world cannot afford another war in the Gulf.”  Image Credit: Twitter(@UNGeneva)

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed deep concern over the latest escalation in tension across the Gulf region, following the killing of a top Iranian General in Iraq, in an airstrike carried out by the United States. In a statement issued on Friday morning, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said that the UN chief had "consistently advocated for de-escalation", adding that "this is a moment in which leaders must exercise maximum restraint."

The head of Iran's Quds Force, General Qasem Soleimani, was targeted and killed on the outskirts of Baghdad airport, in a strike that was ordered by US President Donald Trump, according to a statement issued by the US Department of Defense.

Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also among those killed during the strike, according to media reports. His Kataib Hezbollah group had been blamed by the US for a rocket attack that killed a US civilian contractor in Iraq a week ago, and he led a group of militias within Iraq, aligned with Iran.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayattollah Ali Khamenei, issued a statement calling for three days of public mourning following the death of General Soleimani and said there would be retaliation for the US strikes, according to news reports.

"This is a moment in which leaders must exercise maximum restraint", said the statement from the UN Secretary-General. "The world cannot afford another war in the Gulf."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

Iran's Soleimani and Iraq's Muhandis killed in air strike -militia spokesman

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Security camera shows Ghosn leaving Tokyo home alone before his escape -NHK

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

US Republicans, Democrats spar over killing of Iran commander

Washington, Jan 3 AFP Donald Trumps order to kill a top Iranian commander has laid bare Washingtons stark political divide, with Republicans rallying behind the president and Democrats warning that Fridays attack could trigger a devastating...

Services briefly affected on Delhi Metro's Grey Line

Normal operations on Grey Line of Delhi Metro were affected for a brief while on Friday, officials said. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC tweeted that there was delay in services between Najafgarh and Dwarka.After some time, the metro ...

26-yr-old woman killed; FIR against in-laws

An FIR has been registered against the in-laws of a 26-year-old woman who was found hanging with a rope at her house in Radhey Shyam colony of Tronica city here, police said on Friday. The father of the deceased woman, Priya, had filed a po...

Here's Shoojit Sircar's cryptic take on Faiz controversy

After the Indian Institute of Technology IIT Kanpur constituted a panel to decide whether legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faizs poem Hum Dekhenge is offensive to Hindu sentiments, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar had a cryptic take on the burning controv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020