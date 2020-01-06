Rajnath Singh launches No Objection Certificate portal for aerial survey

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh launched the Ministry of Defence (MoD) No Objection Certificate (NOC) web portal www.modnoc.ncog.gov.in for undertaking aerial survey with the final permission of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), here today. Shri Rajnath Singh suggested that internal mechanisms should be developed to monitor the time taken to give NOC. The portal will be used by various vendors engaged by State Governments/Public Sector Undertakings/Autonomous bodies in seeking NOC from MoD.

Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar explained the salient features and benefits of the portal, hosted on the National Informatics Centre platform. He informed that through this initiative, MoD will be able to considerably reduce the time usually taken in issuing NOC. Among other benefits, this initiative will help in speeding up developmental projects undertaken by various agencies. Further, this will also ensure expeditious disposal of applications for carrying out aerial surveys, besides bringing in more transparency and accuracy.

Defence Secretary also requested DGCA to issue a suitable notification to all concerned so that the applicants/vendors could submit their applications online on the newly developed web portal of MoD. To facilitate the applicants/vendors, an e-book has also been uploaded on the above web portal.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria and other senior officials from MoD, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and DGCA were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

