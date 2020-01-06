AEIF 2020 supports two alumni teams of US-sponsored exchange programs

AEIF 2020 supports teams of at least two alumni of U.S. government-sponsored international exchange programs with funding from the US $5,000 up to the US $25,000 to support public service projects. The global AEIF 2020 competition will provide resources for alumni projects around the world to advance women's and girls' safety and their meaningful participation in peace and security processes.

Alumni will no longer submit their proposals directly to the alumni website but will go through Public Affairs Sections at the American Embassy, Khartoum, Sudan to send their applications to the following email address:

KhartoumEmbassyGrants@state.gov

Theme: Women, Peace, and Security

AEIF 2020 is designed to catalyze action among alumni as part of their U.S. Strategy on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) plans of action to:

- Strengthen the role of women in peace, security, and governance;

- Engage women as partners in preventing terrorism and countering radicalization and recruitment;

- Promote the protection of women and girls from violence, abuse, and exploitation; or

- Support women's political, economic, and civic participation.

(With Inputs from APO)

