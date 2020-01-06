Punjab govt sanctions Rs 650 cr for rejuvenation of Ludhiana's Buddha Nullah

The Punjab government on Monday approved a Rs 650-crore project for the rejuvenation of highly polluted Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana. The nod was given by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who asked the Local Government Department to ensure the completion of the project within two years.

Singh directed Additional Chief Secretary (Local Government) Sanjay Kumar to take all necessary steps for the rejuvenation of the 47-km drain, of which 14 km passes through Ludhiana, a government statement said. Kumar said of total Rs 650 crore, Rs 342 crore will be spent by the state government; Rs 208 crore by the Centre and Rs 100 crore by private players.

He said under the first phase, augmentation and refurbishment of the sewage treatment facility and dairy effluent treatment among other tasks would be carried out. The second phase will include the reuse of treated effluent besides the landscaping and beautification along the drain. The chief minister also called for maximum public participation of people.

He asked the local industry, NGOs, religious and social organisations to come forward to carry out this project in a mission mode. The CM also lauded the contribution of the Namdhari sect head Satguru Thakur Uday Singh for the cleaning of the drain in coordination with the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana.

The city discharges 711 million litres of waste per day, which includes 610 MLD of domestic discharge and 86 MLD of industrial discharge. At present, the city has an installed sewage treatment capacity of 466 MLD and another 105-MLD capacity effluent treatment plant for industrial waste is under installation, the release said.

