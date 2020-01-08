Vehicles off roads, markets shut as bandh hits normal life in

Normal life was hit in Assam on Wednesday as vehicles remained off the roads and markets were shut due to the strike called by trade unions against "anti- people" policies of the Centre. Shops and markets kept their shutters down though pharmacies were open, while educational institutions, especially schools remained closed.

The scheduled examinations in colleges and higher educational institutions were, however, conducted normally. Public transport, both local and long distance, kept off the roads. Petrol pumps were also shut with customers having to return without getting fuel for their vehicles.

Though most private offices were not operating, state government offices remained open with employees attending work. The government had issued a directive on Tuesday to the Divisional Commissioners and district Deputy Commissioners to ensure normal functioning of its offices and services during the strike, and also warned of pay cut and other actions.

Most banks also remained close across the state, though some were open with thin attendance of staff and customers. In Guwahati, trade union activists staged demonstration in front of the Kamrup (Metro) district Deputy Commissioner's office.

The strikers also held demonstration in front of the Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) in upper Assam. However, it functioned as usual along with Guwahati, Bongaigaon and Digboi refineries. Oil drilling activities of ONGC and Oil India Ltd (OIL) were also reported to have been normal.

Patrolling by police and paramilitary forces was intensified at the vital installations in the state to prevent untoward incidents, officials said..

