OPEC secretary general says Iraqi oil facilities secure, production continuing

Iraqi oil facilities are secured and the country's production is continuing, OPEC's Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo said on Wednesday. "It's a big relief that the facilities continue to be secured in Iraq, the production is continuing and effective," Barkindo said on the sidelines of a conference in Abu Dhabi,

He said he was optimistic Iraq would reach 100 percent compliance with OPEC cuts in time, despite current tensions. In a message to U.S. President Donald Trump, Barkindo said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) alone could not shoulder the responsibility of maintaining a stable oil market.

