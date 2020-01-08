Left Menu
Development News Edition

INS Sumedha comes to rescue of crew of dhow Al-Hamid

A traditional wooden vessel is known as "Dhow", Al-Hamid was detected by an IN Helicopter launched from the deck of INS Sumedha, which confirmed that the vessel was in distress and drifting near the coast of Somalia.

INS Sumedha comes to rescue of crew of dhow Al-Hamid
A boarding team along with a naval technical team embarked Al-Hamid for routine checks onboard and render assistance. Image Credit: ANI

INS Sumedha, presently on Anti Piracy Patrol in the Gulf of Aden, came to the rescue of the crew of the dhow Al-Hamid on 06 Jan 20. A traditional wooden vessel is known as "Dhow" , Al-Hamid was detected by an IN Helicopter launched from the deck of INS Sumedha, which confirmed that the vessel was in distress and drifting near the coast of Somalia.

A boarding team along with a naval technical team embarked Al-Hamid for routine checks onboard and render assistance. The crew of Al-Hamid comprised 13 Indian Citizens. The technical team assessment revealed that the dhow had suffered a broken main engine shaft, which was not repairable at sea. The dhow was then towed to safety away from the Somali coast.

Meanwhile, the owner of the dhow Al-Hamid has sent another vessel for towing the dhow to port for repairs. Before departure, Indian Naval Ship Sumedha provided fresh water and medical supplies to the crew of the dhow.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Cong fact-finding team interacts with JNU students

A four-member fact-finding team of the Congress visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday to probe the attack on students and faculty members by a masked mob earlier this week. The team comprising All India Mahila Congress chief ...

No Pune International Film Festival screenings at FTII

Films for the Pune International Film Festival will not be screened at Film and Television Institute of India FTII due to technical snags and the ongoing student agitations at the institute, an official said. Film screenings that were sche...

Cabinet approves ratification of migration and mobility partnership agreement between India, France

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the ratification of migration and mobility partnership agreement between India and France. The agreement signed in March 2018 is valid for 7 years and incorporates provisions for auto-renewal.The Agreement ...

UPDATE 2-Greggs staff to cash in on UK vegan sausage roll success

British bakery operator Greggs said he will pay staff a special bonus after what the CEO described as a phenomenal year that included the launch of a vegan-friendly sausage roll and higher-than-expected profits.Greggs, present in more than ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020