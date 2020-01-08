Iran oil minister says oil price hike benefits Tehran - ISNA

Iran is benefiting from rising oil prices, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying by the semi-official ISNA news agency on Wednesday following Tehran's missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq.

"The trend of oil prices is up and this benefits Iran ... Americans should stop disturbing the region and let the people of the region live," Zanganeh said.

