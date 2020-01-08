Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves MoU with UK for enabling energy self sufficiency for Railways

The Parties agree on the scope of activities to be undertaken as a part of the endeavor for enabling energy efficiency and energy self-sufficiency for the Indian Railways.

Cabinet approves MoU with UK for enabling energy self sufficiency for Railways
The Parties agree on the scope of activities to be undertaken as a part of the endeavor for enabling energy efficiency and energy self-sufficiency for the Indian Railways. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has given its approval for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department for International Development (Government of United Kingdom) on 02.12.2019 for Enabling Energy Self-Sufficiency for Indian Railways.

Implementation Strategy and targets

The MoU signed by Ministry of Railways with Department for International Development (Government of United Kingdom) for Enabling Energy Self-Sufficiency for Indian Railways with the following understanding: -

a. The Parties agree on the scope of activities to be undertaken as a part of the endeavor for enabling energy efficiency and energy self-sufficiency for the Indian Railways.

b. Each Participant will, subject to the laws, rules, regulations and national policies from time to time in force governing the subject matter in their respective countries, endeavor to take necessary steps to enable energy efficiency and energy self-sufficiency for Indian Railways.

c. The parties agree for Energy planning for Indian Railways i.e. Solar & Wind Energy sector, Adopting energy efficiency practices, Enabling Fuel efficiency, Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure deployment, Battery operated Shunting Locomotives. Capacity development like training programs, industrial visits, field visits, etc. or any other form co-operation may be approved in writing by the Participants.

d. The Participants will coordinate the activities, as appropriate, under this MoU. Nothing in this MoU will be construed to prejudice existing or future arrangements for co­operation between the participants.

e. Blither participant may request in writing a revision, modification or amendment to all or any part of this MoU. Any revision, modification or amendment approved by the Participants will form part of the revised MoU. Such revision, modification or amendment will come into effect on such date as may be determined by the Participants.

f. This Memorandum of Understanding shall come into force on its signing by the duly authorized representatives of the Parties and any of the Party may terminate this MoU by written communication addressed to the other, in which case, termination of MoU shall take effect six months after receipt of such written communication.

g. The termination of this MoU will not affect the implementation of ongoing projects and/or programs that have been agreed before the date of the termination of this MoU. Necessarily, areas of cooperation and forms of cooperation will continue to be enforced for ongoing projects and programs which have been agreed before the date of the termination of this MoU.

h. Any dispute or difference between the Parties shall be settled through mutual consultations and negotiations between the participants.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says U.S. support for Israeli settlements advances peace with Palestinians

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that Washingtons backing for Israels settlements in the occupied West Bank will advance Israeli-Palestinian peace, angering Palestinian leaders who seek the territory for a state. In a r...

Cabinet approves MoC between health ministry and Gates Foundation on improving health sector

In a bid to improve the healthcare system of the country, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its ex-post-facto approval on the Memorandum of Cooperation MoC between Union Health Ministry and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation BMGF. The Memo...

JNU is a premier university and it should be maintained that way: HRD Ministry tells VC. PTI GJS AMP RDMRDM

JNU is a premier university and it should be maintained that way HRD Ministry tells VC. PTI GJS AMP RDMRDM...

UPDATE 1-'Shot across the bow': U.S. steps up pressure on UK ahead of Huawei decision

The United States is making a final pitch to Britain ahead of a UK decision on whether to upgrade its telecoms network with Huawei equipment, amid threats to cut intelligence-sharing ties, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020