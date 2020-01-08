Cabinet approves MoU with UK for enabling energy self sufficiency for Railways

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has given its approval for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department for International Development (Government of United Kingdom) on 02.12.2019 for Enabling Energy Self-Sufficiency for Indian Railways.

Implementation Strategy and targets

The MoU signed by Ministry of Railways with Department for International Development (Government of United Kingdom) for Enabling Energy Self-Sufficiency for Indian Railways with the following understanding: -

a. The Parties agree on the scope of activities to be undertaken as a part of the endeavor for enabling energy efficiency and energy self-sufficiency for the Indian Railways.

b. Each Participant will, subject to the laws, rules, regulations and national policies from time to time in force governing the subject matter in their respective countries, endeavor to take necessary steps to enable energy efficiency and energy self-sufficiency for Indian Railways.

c. The parties agree for Energy planning for Indian Railways i.e. Solar & Wind Energy sector, Adopting energy efficiency practices, Enabling Fuel efficiency, Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure deployment, Battery operated Shunting Locomotives. Capacity development like training programs, industrial visits, field visits, etc. or any other form co-operation may be approved in writing by the Participants.

d. The Participants will coordinate the activities, as appropriate, under this MoU. Nothing in this MoU will be construed to prejudice existing or future arrangements for co­operation between the participants.

e. Blither participant may request in writing a revision, modification or amendment to all or any part of this MoU. Any revision, modification or amendment approved by the Participants will form part of the revised MoU. Such revision, modification or amendment will come into effect on such date as may be determined by the Participants.

f. This Memorandum of Understanding shall come into force on its signing by the duly authorized representatives of the Parties and any of the Party may terminate this MoU by written communication addressed to the other, in which case, termination of MoU shall take effect six months after receipt of such written communication.

g. The termination of this MoU will not affect the implementation of ongoing projects and/or programs that have been agreed before the date of the termination of this MoU. Necessarily, areas of cooperation and forms of cooperation will continue to be enforced for ongoing projects and programs which have been agreed before the date of the termination of this MoU.

h. Any dispute or difference between the Parties shall be settled through mutual consultations and negotiations between the participants.

(With Inputs from PIB)

