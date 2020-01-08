Cabinet apprised of information about amendments to Motor Vehicles Bill 2019

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has been apprised of information about the amendments moved to the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 as passed by the Rajya Sabha.

Amendments will ensure concurrence of the State Governments while formulating National Transport Policy and making schemes for national, multimodal and inter-state transportation of goods and passengers by the Central Government.

(With Inputs from PIB)

