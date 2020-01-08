Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-China suspends national rollout of ethanol mandate - sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 17:58 IST
EXCLUSIVE-China suspends national rollout of ethanol mandate - sources
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

China has suspended its plan to implement a nationwide gasoline blend containing 10% ethanol this year, three sources briefed on the matter said, following a sharp decline in the country's corn stocks and limited production capacity of the biofuel. Beijing announced in September 2017 that the national gasoline supply would contain 10% ethanol from 2020, part of a broad reform of its corn industry that at the time was suffering from a massive surplus.

But at a meeting in late December with ethanol producers and oil majors, China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said it will now halt the rollout of ethanol-gasoline supplies beyond the current handful of provinces that have already implemented full or partial blends, according to two of the three sources briefed on the meeting. Beijing's mandate - known as the E10 target - was conceived as a way to digest the country's huge state corn reserves and reduce pollution in the world's largest car market by using the cleaner-burning fuel.

The reversal is a heavy blow to domestic producers that have built new plants, as well as biofuel exporters, including the United States and Brazil, which we're looking to benefit from growing Chinese demand. The United States exported about 20% of its fuel ethanol to China in 2016, trade worth about $300 million that year. American shipments have since plunged to a trickle. Beijing hiked import duties on ethanol in 2017 to 30% and then added trade war tariffs on U.S. cargoes twice during 2018, amounting to another 40%.

China was expected to sharply increase imports of U.S. ethanol under Phase 1 of the recently announced trade deal but is now unlikely to require large ethanol supplies without the mandate. "The decision was made after further study, which suggests any promotion of ethanol-gasoline must be based on the precondition that food security is guaranteed," said one of the sources familiar with Beijing's plan, in reference to declining grain reserves in China.

Executives from China National Petroleum Corporation Limited (CNPC) and Sinopec also attended the NDRC meeting in December, according to one of the sources. The sources declined to be named as they were not authorized to talk to the media. NDRC, the National Energy Administration (NEA), CNPC and Sinopec did not immediately reply to faxes seeking comment.

Six other contacts including producers, traders, and analysts also said the government rollout of the mandate has significantly slowed or stalled, with few new plants built or markets opened in the past few months. "There is a big shortage of production capacity and few places have made breakthroughs (with the mandated rollout,)" said Michael Mao, an analyst with Sublime China Information.

"I think the promotion has slowed. Maybe we need to wait until after 2020," Mao said. Reaching the 2020 target would have required about 15 million tonnes of the biofuel annually, more than four times current output, or some 45 million tonnes of corn, which is about 16% of the country's current consumption.

The country does not disclose state grain reserve levels but state stockpiles of corn have fallen to around 56 million tonnes from more than 200 million tonnes in temporary reserves in 2017, a government expert said in September last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Fugitive former Nissan boss Ghosn holds news conference

Fugitive former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn spoke to the media in Beirut on Wednesday after fleeing to Beirut last month from Tokyo, where he had been awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct. Following are some of his commentsI was ...

Thousands of young Syrians opt to learn Russian at school

Omar al-Tawil, a 15-year-old schoolboy in Damascus, is one of 24,000 Syrian youngsters now learning Russian at school after the country added the language of the governments most powerful ally to the curriculum. Many young people in Syria, ...

Ghosn says 'not here to talk' about how he fled Japan. (AFP) MRJ

Ghosn says not here to talk about how he fled Japan. AFP MRJ...

NATO chief condemns Iran rocket attacks

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday condemned Iranian rocket attacks on Iraqi bases housing US troops, carried out in retaliation for the killing of one of Tehrans top commanders. Tehran fired ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq ov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020