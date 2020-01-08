Left Menu
France cautions its citizens in Israel as Middle East tensions worsen

French foreign ministry has on Wednesday advised its citizens living in Israel's Haifa to exercise caution as tensions worsen in the Middle East region.

Iranian military officials have threatened to attack Israel and even turning Israeli cities "to dust" in the wake of the US military operation in which the commander of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards, General Qasem Soleimani, was killed.

Further details are awaited.

