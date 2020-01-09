Eskom implementing Stage 2 rotational load shedding today

Due to the loss of additional generation capacity overnight, Eskom is today implementing Stage 2 rotational load shedding.

"We have lost additional generation capacity overnight with breakdowns of over 14 000MW. Our emergency reserves are also insufficient to meet the demand for electricity during the day. As a result, we have to load shed throughout the day until tomorrow," it said on Thursday.

This as the system continues to be severely constrained and unpredictable.

Afterload shedding on Wednesday, Eskom will continue to implement load shedding up until 6 am on Friday, 10 January 2020.

The power utility's teams are continuing work to return units from planned and unplanned outages.

"Owing to inadequate maintenance over a number of years, the system remains vulnerable to unplanned outages. We remind customers that load shedding is an essential and controlled measure to ensure that the integrity of the grid is not compromised," said Eskom.

In order to plan their activities, Eskom customers can check their load shedding schedules on the Eskom website (loadshedding.eskom.co.za) or through the customer contact centre on 0860037566.

"We will give South Africans regular updates about our prognosis for tomorrow and our recovery efforts for the rest of the week leading into the weekend."

The utility also appealed to customers to reduce demand as a concerted collective effort can help to avoid or reduce the level of load shedding.

