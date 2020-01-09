Delhi: ISIS terror module busted; 3 suspects arrested
Delhi Police Special Cell has busted an ISIS terror module in the Indian capital on Thursday, according to news agency ANI. The report also added that 3 suspects have been arrested.
Delhi Police Special Cell busts ISIS terror module in Delhi, 3 terror suspects arrested pic.twitter.com/p1w8oLxrap— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020
Further details are awaited.
