Labour Department to engage farmers to assess working conditions

“The Department of Employment and Labour through its Inspection and Enforcement Services is determined to tackle these challenges head-on,” the department said in a statement.

The Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform has an interest, particularly in relation to safeguarding the rights of labor tenants, and workers living on commercial farms.  Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Department of Labour is set to engage farmworkers, farmers and labor tenants to assess the working conditions and level of compliance with various pieces of labor legislation.

"Whilst there are many model compliant employers in the agricultural sector, unfortunately, there are still too many cases of non-compliance and near slave-labour conditions, ill-treatment, unfair dismissals and many other challenges.

The visits will be done by Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi and his deputy Boitumelo Moloi, together with representatives of the departments of Justice and Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform in farming areas in Kimberley (Riverton) and Douglas in the Northern Cape on Friday.

The visits are a continuation of a programme that conducts farm inspections. The programme which started last year has done visits to the North West and the Western Cape.

These inspections typically assess the levels of compliance with labor and occupational health and safety legislation.

The Department of Justice is participating because of the possibility of legal action.

The Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform has an interest, particularly in relation to safeguarding the rights of labor tenants, and workers living on commercial farms.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

