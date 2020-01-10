Left Menu
Amit Shah inaugurates I4C and launches National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal

The scheme to set up I4C was approved in October 2018 at an estimated cost of Rs. 415.86 crore, to deal with all types of cybercrimes in a comprehensive and coordinated manner.

National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) is a citizen-centric initiative that will enable citizens to report cybercrimes online through the portal. Image Credit: Twitter(@AmitShah)

Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah, inaugurated the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and also dedicated the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal to the Nation today. This state-of-the-art Centre is located in New Delhi.

The scheme to set up I4C was approved in October 2018 at an estimated cost of Rs. 415.86 crore, to deal with all types of cybercrimes in a comprehensive and coordinated manner. It has seven components viz., National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit, National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, National Cyber Crime Training Centre, Cyber Crime Ecosystem Management Unit, National Cyber Crime Research and Innovation Centre, National Cyber Crime Forensic Laboratory Ecosystem and Platform for Joint Cyber Crime Investigation Team. At the initiative of Union Ministry for Home Affairs (MHA), 15 States and UTs have given their consent to set up Regional Cyber Crime Coordination Centres at respective States/UTs.

National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) is a citizen-centric initiative that will enable citizens to report cybercrimes online through the portal. All the cybercrime-related complaints will be accessed by the concerned law enforcement agencies in the States and Union Territories for taking action as per law. This portal was launched on a pilot basis on 30th August 2019 and it enables filing of all cybercrimes with a specific focus on crimes against women, children, particularly child pornography, child sex abuse material, online content pertaining to rapes/gang rapes, etc.

So far, more than 700 police districts and more than 3,900 police stations have been connected with this Portal. After successful completion, this portal can improve the capacity of law enforcement agencies to investigate the cases and will improve success in prosecution. This portal also focuses on specific crimes like financial crime and social media related crimes like stalking, cyberbullying, etc. This portal will improve coordination amongst the law enforcement agencies of different States, districts and police stations for dealing with cybercrimes in a coordinated and effective manner. MHA is committed to provide and create an ecosystem for dealing with cybercrimes in a comprehensive & coordinated manner.

In the future, this portal will provide for a chatbot for an automated interactive assistance system to the public for guidance on cybercrime prevention and how to report incidents on the portal.

(With Inputs from PIB)

