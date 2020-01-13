Contract worker injured in Mathura refinery fire dies

One of the four contract workers, who was injured after a fire broke out at the Mathura refinery in Uttar Pradesh last week, succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Delhi on Monday, an official said. Pop Singh, Giriraj, Geetam and Omprakash sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in a sump when they were working on an effluent treatment plant last week, Renu Pathak, assistant manager of corporate communications at Mathura Refinery, said.

Singh, along with Giriraj and Geetam, was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on January 7, Pathak said, adding that he succumbed to injuries on Monday. The condition of Giriraj and Geetam was stated to be stable, Pathak said.

Omprakash had sustained a minor injury and was discharged from hospital on January 9, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.