Left Menu
Development News Edition

New low-cost method to turn plant waste into biofuels

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 13:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 13:06 IST
New low-cost method to turn plant waste into biofuels

Scientists have developed a novel method that could make it much cheaper to produce biofuels such as ethanol from plant waste, and help reduce the dependence on fossil fuels. The approach features an ammonia-salt based solvent that rapidly turns plant fibres into sugars needed to make ethanol.

It works well at close to room temperature, unlike conventional processes, according to the study published in the journal Green Chemistry. "Our pretreatment system can slash -- by up to 50-fold -- the use of enzymes to turn solvent-treated cellulose (plant fibre) into glucose (a sugar) used to make bioproducts like ethanol," said lead author Shishir P. S. Chundawat, an assistant professor at Rutgers University-New Brunswick in the US.

"Similar processes could greatly reduce the cost of producing biofuels from waste biomass like corn stalks and leaves," said Chundawat. The solvent can also extract more than 80 per cent of the lignin in plant waste.

Lignin, which binds to and fortifies plant fibres, could be used to help upgrade valuable aromatic chemicals in the future, according to Chundawat. Corn stalks, leaves and other residue -- called corn stover -- and switchgrass, for example, have tightly packed cellulose microfibrils, which are tiny strands thinner than fibres.

Microfibrils are difficult to break down using enzymes or microbes, making it hard to turn many plant-based materials in biomass into biofuels or biochemicals, researchers said. Biomass includes microbial, plant or animal-derived materials used for renewable energy production and industrial processes.

Speeding up the conversion of cellulose into sugars like glucose with enzymes requires suitable solvents or heat- and chemical-based pre-treatments. In the last 150 years, several solvents that can break down cellulose fibres have been explored, the researchers said.

However, most solvents remain costly or require extreme ranges of operating pressures or temperatures to be effective, they said. The ammonia-salt based solvent system quickens the conversion of cellulose into sugars using enzymes, according to the researchers.

It can greatly reduce the cost of biofuels production because enzymes can account for about 15 to 20 per cent of the cost of making biofuels like ethanol from biomass, the noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Carlsen breaks record; Pens hammer Wild in Crosby's return and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Federer eyeing another miracle in MelbourneRoger Federer continues to defy the aging process but even the great Swiss will know the window of opportunity to add to his Grand Slam haul is ...

Australian man freed in Japan after trespassing to find his children

An Australian man was freed on Wednesday after spending a month and a half detained in Tokyo on charges of trespassing when he went to his estranged in-laws apartment building to look for his missing children.The case of Scott McIntyre, a f...

CCL miner found hanging in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

A miner of the Central Coalfields Limited CCL was found hanging at his residence in Jharkhands Ramgarh district, police said on Wednesday. Parmanand Prasad 52, who worked at the washery plant here, was found hanging on Tuesday morning at h...

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani asks armed forces to 'apologize' overjet downing

Irans President Hassan Rouhani asks armed forces to apologize overjet downing. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020