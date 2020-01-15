PCRA, oil & gas firms to carry out interactive programs at 'Saksham' campaign

'Saksham', an annual one-month long, people-centric fuel conservation mega campaign of Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is going to be launched on 16th January by Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan in a function to be held in Delhi.

PCRA and Oil & Gas companies shall carry out various interactive programs during this month-long campaign. Activities like 'Saksham' Cycle Day, Cyclothons, Workshops for drivers of commercial vehicles, Seminars for housewives/cooks on adopting simple fuel-saving measure, Nationwide campaign through Radio, TV, Digital Cinemas, Outdoor, etc. are planned with an aim to reach the nook and corner of the country with the message of fuel conservation, Greener Environment, and Better Health. PCRA also plans to make use of the social media platforms for various customized campaigns on fuel conservation through Facebook, twitter, MyGov.

PCRA has been creating awareness amongst the general public about the need for fuel conservation and adopting tips for saving the fuel. PCRA has prepared a comic book jointly with NCERT on the theme 'Fuel Conservation' aimed at the younger generation especially the school children and is available on E-Pathshala on the NCERT website.

Petroleum Conservation and Research Association (PCRA) in association with the Institute of Petroleum-Dehradun have developed a high energy efficient PNG burner/Gas stove for a household where piped gas is supplied which will save gas as compared to modified LPG stove for PNG.

On mass awareness about fuel conservation, PCRA has developed attractive messages and recently developed an animated documentary 'Pollution Ka Solution" which is available on the PCRA website and YouTube.

The annual Saksham National Competition which generally is launched in the month of July, involving schools and students in Essay, Painting and Quiz competition is a big hit now. This year the competition has achieved reaching a record-breaking figure of participation of 1.48 crore students.

As a part of involvement with the public in the field, and awareness Campaign on 100 busiest intersections of Delhi through CRRI on encouraging switching-off engine at red light behavior was recently carried out by PCRA and the outcome of this campaign was remarkable with encouraging results of approx. 22% reduction in idling fuel losses for petrol fuel "before" and "after" the campaign phase. Similarly, approx. 14%, 12% and 19% reduction in Diesel, CNG, and LPG respectively were observed due to awareness campaigns.

'Saksham' is strengthening its footprint as a flagship Fuel Conservation mega campaign program of the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

