Left Menu
Development News Edition

PCRA, oil & gas firms to carry out interactive programs at 'Saksham' campaign

PCRA has been creating awareness amongst the general public about the need for fuel conservation and adopting tips for saving the fuel.

PCRA, oil & gas firms to carry out interactive programs at 'Saksham' campaign
The annual Saksham National Competition which generally is launched in the month of July, involving schools and students in Essay, Painting and Quiz competition is a big hit now. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

'Saksham', an annual one-month long, people-centric fuel conservation mega campaign of Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is going to be launched on 16th January by Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan in a function to be held in Delhi.

PCRA and Oil & Gas companies shall carry out various interactive programs during this month-long campaign. Activities like 'Saksham' Cycle Day, Cyclothons, Workshops for drivers of commercial vehicles, Seminars for housewives/cooks on adopting simple fuel-saving measure, Nationwide campaign through Radio, TV, Digital Cinemas, Outdoor, etc. are planned with an aim to reach the nook and corner of the country with the message of fuel conservation, Greener Environment, and Better Health. PCRA also plans to make use of the social media platforms for various customized campaigns on fuel conservation through Facebook, twitter, MyGov.

PCRA has been creating awareness amongst the general public about the need for fuel conservation and adopting tips for saving the fuel. PCRA has prepared a comic book jointly with NCERT on the theme 'Fuel Conservation' aimed at the younger generation especially the school children and is available on E-Pathshala on the NCERT website.

Petroleum Conservation and Research Association (PCRA) in association with the Institute of Petroleum-Dehradun have developed a high energy efficient PNG burner/Gas stove for a household where piped gas is supplied which will save gas as compared to modified LPG stove for PNG.

On mass awareness about fuel conservation, PCRA has developed attractive messages and recently developed an animated documentary 'Pollution Ka Solution" which is available on the PCRA website and YouTube.

The annual Saksham National Competition which generally is launched in the month of July, involving schools and students in Essay, Painting and Quiz competition is a big hit now. This year the competition has achieved reaching a record-breaking figure of participation of 1.48 crore students.

As a part of involvement with the public in the field, and awareness Campaign on 100 busiest intersections of Delhi through CRRI on encouraging switching-off engine at red light behavior was recently carried out by PCRA and the outcome of this campaign was remarkable with encouraging results of approx. 22% reduction in idling fuel losses for petrol fuel "before" and "after" the campaign phase. Similarly, approx. 14%, 12% and 19% reduction in Diesel, CNG, and LPG respectively were observed due to awareness campaigns.

'Saksham' is strengthening its footprint as a flagship Fuel Conservation mega campaign program of the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Australian man freed in Japan after trespassing to find his children

An Australian man was freed on Wednesday after spending a month and a half detained in Tokyo on charges of trespassing when he went to his estranged in-laws apartment building to look for his missing children. The case of Scott McIntyre, a ...

Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri faces protest in West

Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri faces protest in WestBengals Raiganj while campaigning for CAA....

UPDATE 2-Ethiopia sets tentative August date for elections

Ethiopias upcoming national vote will probably be held on Aug. 16, the electoral board said on Wednesday, the first poll under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who has eased political restrictions and opened the economy since taking office in 2018...

Economic, political polarisation to rise in 2020; Threats to climate among biggest risks: WEF survey

The five biggest long-term risks facing the world today are environmental in nature, while the immediate risks that are expected to increase in 2020 are economic and political polarization, a new survey showed on Wednesday. Forecasting a ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020