Left Menu
Development News Edition

AMISOM completes induction course into mission for 22 police officers

The seven-day course also acquainted the officers with the AMISOM mandate, the concept of operations, Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) awareness, gender awareness and code of conduct.

AMISOM completes induction course into mission for 22 police officers
The officers from Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Uganda replaced another group of Individual Police Officers (IPOs) who recently returned home after completing a year’s tour of duty in Somalia. Image Credit: Twitter(@amisomsomalia)

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has completed an induction course into the mission for 22 AMISOM Police Officers from Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Uganda as part of mandatory training to help them understand Somali culture and operating environment.

The seven-day course also acquainted the officers with the AMISOM mandate, the concept of operations, Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) awareness, gender awareness and code of conduct.

Speaking to the newly deployed officers at the closing ceremony of the course in Mogadishu on Monday, AMISOM Police Commissioner, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Augustine Kailie thanked the inductees for their patience and discipline during the course. He urged them to respect the laws of the country and be sensitive to the Somali culture.

"You have to be kind and friendly with the Somali Police and understand their situation," Commissioner Magnus told the officers.

"It's not easy for a country to be at war and expect all things to be rosy. So you have to communicate with them, encourage them and tell them that in the future, they will also be on peacekeeping missions in other countries."

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Isatu Kargbo, from Sierra Leone, said the induction course was timely and beneficial.

"We are ready to work, that is why we are here to help bring peace together with my colleagues from other countries. We will impart knowledge that is being given to us to our counterparts from the Somali Police Force," she noted.

On his part, Superintendent of Police (SP) Stephen Yeje of Nigeria noted that the induction course has broadened his knowledge about Somalia and he will be better placed to execute his mentoring and advising duties.

"We see the Somali Police Force as partners. They will lead and we will give them support. We are here to help restore order in regards to peace and security and the SPF will be in the forefront while we give them support," Stephen said.

The officers from Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Uganda replaced another group of Individual Police Officers (IPOs) who recently returned home after completing a year's tour of duty in Somalia.

2020 is a crucial year for Somalia and the deployment of these officers will boost the number of IPOs at both federal and regional levels.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish Kumar will form govt again in 2020, says RJD MLA

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will form government again in the State of Bihar in 2020, said Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Faraz Fathmi on Wednesday. The statement from the Keoti MLA is sure to raise the heat in the State considering his pa...

UPDATE 1-U.S. warns citizens in China against pneumonia outbreak

The U.S. State Department warned Americans in China about an outbreak of pneumonia in the central city of Wuhan believed to be caused by a new strain of coronavirus, and which has killed one person. The outbreak comes ahead of the Lunar New...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Record high stocks pause to gauge Sino-US trade outlook, company earnings

World stocks eased off record highs on Wednesday and U.S. and German bond yields slipped as euphoria over a Sino-U.S. trade deal was depleted by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying tariffs on Chinese goods would remain in place fo...

Gut bacteria may prevent Parkinson's disease: Study

A common bacteria that boosts digestive health can slow, and even reverse, the build-up of a protein associated with Parkinsons disease, according to a study. The study conducted in Parkinsons model of roundworms builds on previous research...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020