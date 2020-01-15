India and Finland sign MoU to further defense cooperation

Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence of Finland Mr. Jukka Juusti signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further defense cooperation between India and Finland, here today. The MoU on co-operation in the field of Production, Procurement, Research and Development of Defense-related Equipment and Industrial cooperation has been inked on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue 2020. Under the broad ambit of the MoU, cooperation between Finnish companies and Indian Defence Public Sector Undertakings could be explored.

A draft MoU between the two countries in the field of defense cooperation amongst others was under discussion since the DefExpo 2018 and has now been formalized in the run-up to DefExpo 2020, to be held in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow between February 5-9, 2020.

In 2019, Mr. Juusti had led a delegation to Aero India in Bengaluru and post his visit, the Permanent Secretary had evinced their interest to participate in the 'Make in India' vision and formalize an arrangement for Defence Industrial cooperation through an MoU.

On February 13, 2016, Prime Minister of Finland Mr. Juha Sipila had bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during his visit to India for the inauguration of the 'Make in India' week. On April 17, 2018, Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral meeting with Mr. Sipila during the first India-Nordic Summit in Stockholm, Sweden. Also, a delegation from Finland had visited India between November 29 – December 02, 2018, to explore new business opportunities for Finnish companies.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.