Central Adoption Resource Authority celebrates 5th Annual Day

The function was attended by Secretary WCD, Rabindra Panwar, along with other senior officials of the Ministry, its associated Statutory/Autonomous Bodies and representatives from the States and Union Territories. 

Last year, CARA has conducted various training programs and workshops at national and state levels for all the stakeholders of the adoption programme.  Image Credit: ANI

Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) celebrated its 5th Annual Day in New Delhi today. The function was attended by Secretary WCD, Rabindra Panwar, along with other senior officials of the Ministry, its associated Statutory/Autonomous Bodies and representatives from the States and Union Territories. As part of the Advocacy, souvenirs to commemorate the Annual Day was unveiled during the event.

Last year, CARA has conducted various training programs and workshops at national and state levels for all the stakeholders of the adoption programme. It has also carried out a number of advocacy programs through various mediums for creating awareness and sensitization of the general public and reached out to citizens through various inter-active programs like Jan Sampark and through Social Media platforms. It is giving emphasis to the rehabilitation of older and special needs children in various Child Care Institutions across the country.

CARA is an apex body of the Government of India for promoting and facilitating In-country Adoption and is the designated Central Authority for regulating Inter-country Adoption. CARA was designated as a Statutory Body on 15 Jan 2016, under the provisions of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

(With Inputs from PIB)

