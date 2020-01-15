Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNMAS in Iraq welcomes grants of DKK 29.5m for explosive hazard management

With this contribution, UNMAS will be able to better support the safe, dignified, and voluntary return of displaced communities, as well as permit rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts to proceed.

  • UNAMI
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 21:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 21:50 IST
UNMAS in Iraq welcomes grants of DKK 29.5m for explosive hazard management
UNMAS in Iraq is working closely with the United Nations system and the Government of Iraq to enable humanitarian and stabilization efforts by providing survey and clearance activities of explosive hazards. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNSMILibya)

The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in Iraq welcomes an additional contribution of DKK 29.5 million (over USD 4.4 million) from the Government of Denmark to further enable stabilization and humanitarian efforts through explosive hazard management in retaken areas of Iraq.

With this contribution, UNMAS will be able to better support the safe, dignified, and voluntary return of displaced communities, as well as permit rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts to proceed.

UNMAS in Iraq is working closely with the United Nations system and the Government of Iraq to enable humanitarian and stabilization efforts by providing survey and clearance activities of explosive hazards.

As part of its response to the mine action needs of the country, UNMAS also undertakes risk education initiatives targeting vulnerable women, men, and children who live in retaken areas. This ensures that local citizens are informed of the dangers posed by explosive hazards, and are aware of suspicious items.

In addition, UNMAS also works with the Government of Iraq to provide technical support to the Ministry of Interior and national mine action authorities with training on Explosive Ordnance Disposal/Improvised Explosive Device Disposal and Explosive Hazard First Responder.

In connection with the Danish support, the Danish Foreign Minister, Jeppe Kofod, stated: "Denmark has been a long-time supporter for UNMAS and their important work in Iraq. It is my hope that the additional Danish support will facilitate the return of IDPs to areas previously taken by ISIL and help to stabilize Iraq. Denmark remains committed to the long-term stabilization efforts in Iraq."

"Through its continuous support and close collaboration with UNMAS, the Government of Denmark is helping to reduce the threat posed by explosive hazards, including improvised explosive devices, to the Iraqi people, thereby enhancing community safety and facilitating the return of displaced people to their homes," said Pehr Lodhammar, UNMAS Iraq Senior Programme Manager.

The Government of Denmark is an essential contributor to UNMAS explosive hazard management activities in Iraq. This latest contribution brings to DKK 148 million (more than USD 22 million) the total amount of funds donated since 2016. Additional donations are planned for 2020 and 2021.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Sexton new Ireland captain as Farrell era begins

Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton was chosen as the teams new captain on Wednesday as coach Andy Farrell named his first squad since taking over from Joe Schmidt after last years disappointing World Cup. Sexton, a former world rugby player of t...

Gaurav Chandel death case: Missing SUV found in Ghaziabad

Nine days after the death of Greater Noida West resident Gaurav Chandel, police on Wednesday recovered his SUV, which had gone missing on January 6 from Ghaziabad, officials said. The Kia Seltos was recovered from Masoori area of Ghaziabad ...

Kolkata police speaks in different voices about case against

Suspense prevailed on Wednesday over whether the Kolkata police has registered an FIR against 150 unidentified people after a protest by Left students on Saturday against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for meeting Prime Minister...

President, PM attend 'At Home' reception at Gen Naravane's residence on Army Day

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday attended the At Home Reception at Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravanes residence on the oc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020