Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central African Republic clashes drive 400 people to seek shelter at UN base

“Two personnel from the Central African Republic’s (CAR) armed forces died in the violence”, Stéphane Dujarric told reporters in New York.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 08:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 08:35 IST
Central African Republic clashes drive 400 people to seek shelter at UN base
According to OCHA’s initial assessment, some 2,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) urgently need food, shelter and non-food items. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Fresh clashes in the Central African Republic's southeast have driven some 400 people to seek shelter at a UN base there, the United Nations Spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Peacekeepers are patrolling the city of Alindao, Basse Kotto Prefecture, after skirmishes last Thursday between the country's armed forces and members of an armed group associated with the mainly-Muslim ex-Seleka coalition, which has fought with mainly Christian anti-Balaka elements, destabilizing the nation since 2013.

"Two personnel from the Central African Republic's (CAR) armed forces died in the violence", Stéphane Dujarric told reporters in New York. "Today, the UN Mission says that the situation is calm, despite continuing tensions".

On 9 January, 650 families temporarily sought refuge in a hospital while at least nine people were injured by stray bullets and dozens of houses burned at the ELIM displacement site, according to the UN humanitarian affairs coordination office (OCHA).

According to OCHA's initial assessment, some 2,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) urgently need food, shelter and non-food items. Humanitarians are urgently mobilizing resources to meet their needs.

Mr. Dujarric said that the UN Stabilization Mission in CAR, which goes by the French acronym, MINUSCA, is preparing to send an investigation team of police, human rights and prison officers to Alindao.

Securing the capital

Meanwhile, Mr. Dujarric reported an update on efforts to secure the capital of Bangui's PK5 Muslim enclave, which, on 31 December, was declared an "unarmed area", or weapons-free zone.

"The Mission says that all 13 bases of the ex-self-defense groups have now been dismantled", he said, adding that "UN peacekeepers continue to conduct joint patrols with the Central African Republic's Internal Security Forces to protect civilians".

The Mission has also launched an awareness campaign in the PK5 neighborhood to explain its outreach work to the community and protect civilians.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Lance Reddick to star in Regina King's 'One Night In Miami'

John Wick actor Lance Reddick has joined the cast of Oscar-winning actor Regina Kings directorial debut One Night in Miami. The project is a big screen adaptation of Kemp Powers 2013 stage play which finds iconic historical figures -- young...

Eyewitness to horror: New York museum opens exhibit of art by Holocaust victims

Michael Morris, a curator at New Yorks Museum of Jewish Heritage, was trying to fulfill a run-of-the mill request when he uncovered a treasure trove of eyewitness depictions of the Holocaust, drawn in pencil, ink and crayon. It was a light ...

Tilda Swinton to receive BFI fellowship

Actor Tilda Swinton, best known for films such as Orlando, The Chronicles of Narnia series, Okja and Suspiria, will receive the British Film Institutes highest honour, the BFI Fellowship this year. According to BFIs official website, the ac...

EAM Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif review overall ties between India and Iran: Sources.

EAM Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif review overall ties between India and Iran Sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020