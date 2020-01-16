Left Menu
Around 34,000 Bru refugees to be given aid from Centre in Tripura: Amit Shah

Briefing the media, Shri Shah said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi a permanent solution has arrived at this long-standing issue of rehabilitating thousands of Bru-Reang people in Tripura and they can now look towards a bright future.

Shri Shah mentioned about how the North East is being put on the track of fast-paced development under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBHomeAffairs)

Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah presided over the signing of an agreement between the Government of India, Governments of Tripura and Mizoram and Bru-Reang representatives in New Delhi today, to end the 23-year old Bru-Reang refugee crisis. Present on the occasion were Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri Zoramthanga, CM of Tripura, Shri Biplab Kumar Deb, Chairman, NEDA, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chairman, TIPRA, Shri Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, representatives of Bru tribes, along with senior officers.

This historic agreement is in line with PM Modi's vision for the progress of the North East and the empowerment of the people of the region. Ever since taking office, PM Modi has initiated numerous policy-level interventions that have improved infrastructure, connectivity, economic growth, tourism and social development of the region.

Briefing the media, Shri Shah said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi a permanent solution has arrived at this long-standing issue of rehabilitating thousands of Bru-Reang people in Tripura and they can now look towards a bright future. Under the new agreement, he informed, around 34,000 Bru refugees will be settled in Tripura and would be given aid from the Centre to help with their rehabilitation and all-round development, through a package of around Rs 600 crores. These people would get all the rights that normal residents of the States get and they would now be able to enjoy the benefits of social welfare schemes of Centre and State governments. The settlement has been reached after detailed discussions held by Union government with the State governments of Mizoram and Tripura and the representatives of Bru tribes and it was decided that the Bru refugees, he added.

The Home Minister informed that under the new arrangement, each of the displaced families would be given 40x30 sq.ft. residential plots, in addition to the aid under the earlier agreement of a fixed deposit of Rs. 4 lakhs, Rs. 5,000 cash aid per month for 2 years, free ration for 2 years and Rs. 1.5 lakhs aid to build their house. The government of Tripura would provide the land under this agreement.

Shri Shah mentioned about how the North East is being put on the track of fast-paced development under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi. He talked about the recent surrender of 88 armed insurgents of the NLFT(SD) group and assimilating them into the mainstream. This major step, along with the Bru-Reang agreement today, is important milestones in bringing fast-paced development to the State of Tripura. Soon, lasting peace would be established in the whole of the North East under Prime Minister's leadership, he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)

