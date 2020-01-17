Missing body of 13-year-old Enoch Mpianzi found

The body of Enoch Mpianzi - a 13-year-old Grade 8 boy from Parktown Boys High School, who went missing during a school orientation camp on Wednesday, has been found.

"The body of the missing learner has been found by the police. The family of Enoch Mpianzi was fully briefed and we are all devastated by this tragic accident.

"Our thoughts are with the family and the school community," said Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi in a tweet following the discovery of the body.

Enoch went missing on Wednesday, 15 January 2020, at a lodge in Brits, North West.

The incident was reported to the police to conduct a search and rescue mission.

Lesufi joined the team at the lodge on Friday morning, to interact with the family and observe the search and rescue team.

The Grade 8 Camp program was suspended as a result of this incident. The boys left the lodge on Friday morning and were expected back at school by 10:30 am.

A psychosocial unit has since been dispatched to the school to assist with necessary counseling to the school community.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.