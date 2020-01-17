Left Menu
Zonal Conference held at Jammu to strengthen synergy between Media Units

The two-day conference is also attended by Director-General, Bureau of Outreach and Communication, Shri Satyendra Prakash, Spokesperson Ministry of Home Affairs Smt. Vasudha Gupta and also by other senior officers of the zone.

Speaking on the first day of the conference Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Shri Vikram Sahay impressed upon the Indian Information Service officers of different media units to work in coordination and effectively promote programs and policies of the Government of India on the ground. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBSrinagar)

The Regional Outreach Bureau, Jammu, and Kashmir region have organised a two-day Zonal Conference of Media units of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India at Jammu. The Conference aims to strengthen the synergy between the Media Units in order to ensure last-mile delivery, while simultaneously brainstorm the use of new technology in communication.

Urging the officers to take into account the key indicators and peculiarities of the state while formulating and implementing communication strategies, Shri Sahay said that the need of the hour is to disseminate information in regional languages and also enhanced interaction with various stakeholders including the state governments on a regular basis to bridge the gap.

The two-day conference is also attended by Director-General, Bureau of Outreach and Communication, Shri Satyendra Prakash, Spokesperson Ministry of Home Affairs Smt. Vasudha Gupta and also by other senior officers of the zone. During the first day of the conference, various sessions were held ranging from zero budget publicity and people-centric publicity to the performances and activities planned in the North Zone.

The participating states in the conference are UT of J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi.

(With Inputs from PIB)

