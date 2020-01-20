Libya's NOC declares force majeure on Sharara, El Feel oilfields - document

Libya's National Oil Corp declared force majeure on crude loadings from the Sharara and El Feel oilfields, according to a document sent to traders that were seen by Reuters on Monday.

The document said individuals under the supervision of the Petroleum Facilities Guard blocked pipelines linking the Sharara oilfield to the Zawiya oil terminal and the El Feel oilfield to the Mellitah terminal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

