Power Outages: The Unseen Crisis Threatening Libyan Businesses

Libya is grappling with an acute electricity and fuel crisis, exacerbated by heatwaves and infrastructure issues. Businesses like Naseem Al-Akkari's restaurants face existential threats due to frequent power cuts and rising diesel prices. Despite being an oil-rich nation, rampant fuel smuggling and outdated infrastructure contribute to persistent shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 15:09 IST
Power Outages: The Unseen Crisis Threatening Libyan Businesses
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Power cuts are a longstanding issue in Libya, but recent heatwaves have intensified the crisis, threatening businesses like Naseem Al-Akkari's restaurant chain in Tripoli with significant losses.

The combination of soaring temperatures, domestic challenges, and global energy disruptions has created a severe electricity and fuel crisis in Libya, a nation with rich oil reserves trying to increase gas exports to Europe.

Despite efforts to alleviate the crisis, such as Brega Petroleum Marketing's mobile refuelling station, businesses struggle as fuel smuggling and aged infrastructure exacerbate shortages, leaving Libyans facing extended outages and high costs.

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