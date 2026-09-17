Power Outages: The Unseen Crisis Threatening Libyan Businesses

Power cuts are a longstanding issue in Libya, but recent heatwaves have intensified the crisis, threatening businesses like Naseem Al-Akkari's restaurant chain in Tripoli with significant losses.

The combination of soaring temperatures, domestic challenges, and global energy disruptions has created a severe electricity and fuel crisis in Libya, a nation with rich oil reserves trying to increase gas exports to Europe.

Despite efforts to alleviate the crisis, such as Brega Petroleum Marketing's mobile refuelling station, businesses struggle as fuel smuggling and aged infrastructure exacerbate shortages, leaving Libyans facing extended outages and high costs.