Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global resource consumption tops 100 bn tonnes for first time

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 18:04 IST
Global resource consumption tops 100 bn tonnes for first time

Paris, Jan 21 (AFP) The world is using up more than 100 billion tonnes of natural resources per year for the first time ever while global recycling of raw materials has fallen, according to a report released Tuesday. The share of minerals, fossil fuels, metals and biomass feeding into the global economy that is reused declined in two years from an already paltry 9.1 per cent to 8.6 today, the Circularity Gap Report 2020 found.

"No country is meeting the basic needs of its citizens while also operating within the physical boundaries of our planet," said Marc de Wit, a director at the non-profit Circle Economy and lead author of the report. The resources fuelling the world economy increased more than eight per cent in just two years from 93 billion tonnes in 2015 to 100.6 billion in 2017, the last year for which data is available.

Since 1970, the human population has doubled, the global economy has grown fourfold, and trade has expanded tenfold, a trajectory that -- in the absence of widespread recycling -- relentlessly pushes up the demand for energy and resources. Global use of materials is projected to balloon to 170-184 billion tonnes by mid-century, the report said.

"Our current economic and financial systems are driving unsustainable consumption, and degrading the natural environment," said Cristianne Close, head of WWF Markets Practice. To improve living standards -- especially in low-income countries -- while also protecting ecosystems that provide clear water, air and soil, the world must vastly boost the share of recycled natural resources, the authors said.

Wealthy nations, the authors note, consume 10 times more resources per person than in the developing world, and produce far more waste. Rich countries must "take responsibility for the impact of their imports and exports," the report said. Much of what they consume comes from less developed nations, while much of their waste is exported, it noted.

China -- which recently banned most solid waste imports, forcing the United States, Britain and Japan in particular to scramble for other disposal solutions -- has become a leader among middle-income nations in industrial-scale recycling. "China, for instance, has pioneered eco-industrial parks where the waste of one business becomes the feedstock for another," the report notes.

In developing countries, such as India, "recycling rates are high as waste can provide a valuable source of revenue for informal workers." (AFP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Deadly storm lashing Spain closes schools, cuts power

Barcelona, Jan 21 AFP A winter storm which has killed three people lashed much of eastern Spain for a third day Tuesday, cutting power, forcing the closure of schools and severing road and rail links. National weather agency Aemet placed mo...

Congress forms 11-member panel to ensure better coordination between party and government in Punjab, Asha Kumari is chairperson.

Congress forms 11-member panel to ensure better coordination between party and government in Punjab, Asha Kumari is chairperson....

Soccer-Sheffield United sign defender Robinson from Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United have signed defender Jack Robinson from Championship side Nottingham Forest on a 2-12 year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Robinson, who started his career at Liverpool, joined Forest in 2018 and went on ...

U.S. calls Iran's $3mln reward to kill Trump "ridiculous"

A U.S. envoy on Tuesday called an Iranian lawmakers offer of a 3 million reward to anyone who killed U.S. President Donald Trump ridiculous and said it pointed to the terrorist underpinnings of the Iranian government.Its just ridiculous but...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020