Rajnath Singh lauds NCC for instilling sense of national pride among youth

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is making an invaluable contribution towards national integration and nation-building through their yeomen service of transforming the youth of the country into a cohesive and disciplined force. This was stated by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh while addressing NCC cadets and senior civil & military officers during his visit to NCC Republic Day Camp 2020 at Delhi Cantt today.

"NCC plays an unparalleled role in transforming youth into future leaders. Today, NCC cadets can be found in almost every field, including Armed Forces, politics and sports. Even Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who is taking our country to newer heights, was an NCC cadet," said Shri Rajnath Singh. He also recalled his days as a cadet of the largest uniformed youth organization in the world.

Raksha Mantri lauded NCC for instilling a sense of national pride among the younger generation which paves the way for a stronger India. He recalled the supreme sacrifice made by Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh and Ashfaqullah Khan, saying that freedom fighters like them had that sense of national pride that fulfilled the dream of an independent India.

Shri Rajnath Singh took note of the fact that NCC has in its ranks 14 lakh cadets from different parts of the country, expressing hope that every school and college of the country will have NCC presence in the near future. He lauded NCC cadets for assistance during natural calamities as well as contributing to social awareness activities like Swachhta Abhiyan. He also complimented them for making a mark in sports and adventurous activities.

Shri Rajnath Singh mentioned that increasing the total number of awards in various categories in NCC to 243 from 143 was one of his first decisions he took as Raksha Mantri. The cash awards of these medals and commendations were also increased. He hoped that these awards will enhance the enthusiasm of cadets and inspire them to greater achievements.

Earlier, Shri Rajnath Singh gave away Raksha Mantri Padak and Commendation Cards to NCC cadets for their exemplary performance and devotion to duty during the investiture ceremony. This year, the Raksha Mantri Padak was awarded to Lieutenant Raison Sam Raju of Kerala & Lakshadweep Directorate and Under Officer Rahul Sharma of Uttar Pradesh Directorate. Raksha Mantri Commendation Cards were awarded to Sr Under Officer Shavetana Sambyal, Jammu and Kashmir Directorate, Capt (Dr) Rajeev Thomas, Kerala and Lakshadweep Directorate, Sr GCI Seema Rai, Uttar Pradesh Directorate and Cadet Soumya Ghosh, West Bengal and Sikkim Directorate. Raksha Mantri Padak, instituted in 1989, is awarded to the most deserving cadet every year for bravery or exceptional service of the highest order.

Raksha Mantri was received by Director General NCC Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra. Shri Rajnath Singh inspected the Guard of Honour presented by a contingent of NCC cadets drawn from the Army, Navy and the Air Force wings of NCC. He also visited the Flag Area prepared by the cadets from all the 17 NCC Directorates, depicting various social awareness themes. He was briefed by the cadets on their respective models. Raksha Mantri also visited the 'Hall of Fame', which has an archival collection of alumni photographs, models and other achievements of NCC.

Shri Rajnath Singh and other distinguished guests also witnessed a colorful cultural programme presented by the cadets. Raksha Mantri congratulated the cadets and the entire NCC fraternity for putting up an impressive parade, band display, and cultural programme. He also extended his best wishes to the 114 foreign NCC cadets from various friendly countries.

(With Inputs from PIB)

