APEDA holds meetings in notified potato cluster under Agri Export Policy

For the development of clusters Agricultural and Processed Food Products, Export Development Authority (APEDA) is organizing meetings in the notified clusters under the Agri Export Policy announced by the Government of India. Till date meetings have been organized in 25 Product Clusters. In the last 10 days, 11 meetings have been organized to expedite cluster development. Meeting has been organized in the clusters of Mangoes in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Banana in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Pomegranate in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, Onion in Maharashtra, Potato in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab, orange and grapes in Maharashtra, dairy products in Gujarat and poultry products and eggs in Tamil Nadu.

Considering the potential of production of potatoes in the Agra region, potato cluster has been notified under the Agri Export Policy (AEP) of the Government of India.

A meeting was organized on 20.01.2020 in Agra under the Chairmanship of the Chief Development Officer and was attended by Rajkumar Chahar, Member of Parliament Lok Sabha constituency Fatehpur Sikri and Hemlata Diwakar, MLA Agra, officials of APEDA, Government of India, Nodal officer for the cluster and other concerned stakeholders.

In the meeting, it was discussed that there is a need for the cultivation of processing a variety of potatoes which has a demand in the overseas markets. Also, the importing countries require the produce from the pest-free area along with traceability.

In order to create awareness among exporters/farmers, a workshop/BSM and training programme will be conducted in March this year by APEDA for quality production, traceability, judicious use of pesticides, in order to avoid noncompliance in the export of potatoes. In the meeting held in January this year, it has been decided to form a Cluster Level Committee under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate, Agra.

The meeting was followed by a visit to the potato fields in the area of Shamshabad and Fatehabad, Agra for interaction with farmers and identification of gaps across the supply chain. During the field visit, interaction with farmers was held and the gaps were identified for taking necessary interventions by concerned Central / State government agencies and other stakeholders.

(With Inputs from PIB)

