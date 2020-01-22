Left Menu
Development News Edition

APEDA holds meetings in notified potato cluster under Agri Export Policy

Considering the potential of production of potatoes in the Agra region, potato cluster has been notified under the Agri Export Policy (AEP) of the Government of India.

APEDA holds meetings in notified potato cluster under Agri Export Policy
In the meeting, it was discussed that there is a need for the cultivation of processing a variety of potatoes which has a demand in the overseas markets. Image Credit: Pixabay

For the development of clusters Agricultural and Processed Food Products, Export Development Authority (APEDA) is organizing meetings in the notified clusters under the Agri Export Policy announced by the Government of India. Till date meetings have been organized in 25 Product Clusters. In the last 10 days, 11 meetings have been organized to expedite cluster development. Meeting has been organized in the clusters of Mangoes in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Banana in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Pomegranate in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, Onion in Maharashtra, Potato in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab, orange and grapes in Maharashtra, dairy products in Gujarat and poultry products and eggs in Tamil Nadu.

Considering the potential of production of potatoes in the Agra region, potato cluster has been notified under the Agri Export Policy (AEP) of the Government of India.

A meeting was organized on 20.01.2020 in Agra under the Chairmanship of the Chief Development Officer and was attended by Rajkumar Chahar, Member of Parliament Lok Sabha constituency Fatehpur Sikri and Hemlata Diwakar, MLA Agra, officials of APEDA, Government of India, Nodal officer for the cluster and other concerned stakeholders.

In the meeting, it was discussed that there is a need for the cultivation of processing a variety of potatoes which has a demand in the overseas markets. Also, the importing countries require the produce from the pest-free area along with traceability.

In order to create awareness among exporters/farmers, a workshop/BSM and training programme will be conducted in March this year by APEDA for quality production, traceability, judicious use of pesticides, in order to avoid noncompliance in the export of potatoes. In the meeting held in January this year, it has been decided to form a Cluster Level Committee under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate, Agra.

The meeting was followed by a visit to the potato fields in the area of Shamshabad and Fatehabad, Agra for interaction with farmers and identification of gaps across the supply chain. During the field visit, interaction with farmers was held and the gaps were identified for taking necessary interventions by concerned Central / State government agencies and other stakeholders.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

DAVOS-Trump says U.S. to add more countries to travel ban soon

The United States is moving to add more countries to its travel ban list, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, but gave no other details, saying the changes would be announced soon.The Trump administration is planning to add seven...

Priority status for EU fossil fuel projects raises green hackles

European lawmakers on Wednesday approved the European Unions list of priority energy projects that are eligible for up to 30 billion euros 33.5 billion in funding, ignoring objections over its inclusion of fossil fuel schemes.The European C...

UPDATE 1-China companies issue staff with masks, travel warnings as virus outbreak fears grow

Companies across China are handing out masks and warning staff to avoid the central city of Wuhan amid fears that the new flu-like coronavirus will rapidly spread with much of the population embarking on travel for Lunar New Year holidays. ...

DAVOS-Trump says he would have loved to have seen Greta Thunberg speak

U.S. President Donald Trump said he doesnt think climate change is a hoax and would have loved to have seen Greta Thunberg speak while he was at Davos.Trump, who has sparred back and forth with the teenage climate activist, made the comment...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020