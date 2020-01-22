Left Menu
Registration for Valentine’s Day mass wedding open

Each year, the Department of Home Affairs and Robben Island Museum partner to host a mass wedding at the former prison which, on the day, is transformed into a lavish wedding venue with an amazing ambiance.

On the day, couples will arrive at the Nelson Mandela Gateway to catch the ferry in the morning and head to Robben Island Museum in time for the ceremony, which will take place at the Robben Island Chapel. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The registration process for the annual Valentine's Day mass wedding at the Robben Island Museum is now officially open for couples who plan to participate in the event.

This year, plans are underway to host 20 couples in what will mark the 20th anniversary of the partnership and the wedding ceremony.

On the day, couples will arrive at the Nelson Mandela Gateway to catch the ferry in the morning and head to Robben Island Museum in time for the ceremony, which will take place at the Robben Island Chapel.

"Once the couples have exchanged their nuptials, they will head off to a wedding reception for lunch and thereafter go on a tour of the museum.

"There will also be an opportunity for couples to take their wedding photos at the beach, and to capture iconic and scenic areas on the island. The couples will return to Cape Town in the afternoon," the Department of Home Affairs said in a statement.

Couples wishing to participate are advised to contact Wilhelmina Booysen on 021 468 4510 or Wilhelmina.booysen@dha.gov.za and Yolanda Mdutywana on 021 413 4226 or yolandm@robben-island.org.za on or before Wednesday, 5 February 2020.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

