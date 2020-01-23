Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guterres urges to take advantage of UN’s 75th year to secure peaceful future

For the Secretary-General, global tensions are at their highest level in years, making the risk of fracture real. 

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 07:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 07:10 IST
Guterres urges to take advantage of UN’s 75th year to secure peaceful future
Mr. Guterres underlined the central role of prevention in UN engagement in the peace and security dimension and emphasized the need to focus on the root causes of crisis and upheaval.  Image Credit: Twitter(@UN_PGA)

The start of the New Year finds the world facing four looming threats to human progress: surging geopolitical tensions, the climate crisis, global mistrust and the downsides of technology, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday.

In a wide-ranging speech to the General Assembly, the UN chief outlined strategies to address what he called the "four horsemen in our midst", and he urged countries to take advantage of the UN's 75th anniversary year to secure a peaceful future for all people.

"These four horsemen…can jeopardize every aspect of our shared future", Mr. Guterres warned.

"That is why commemorating the 75th anniversary with nice speeches won't do. We must address these four 21st-century challenges with four 21st-century solutions."

Global tensions mounting

For the Secretary-General, global tensions are at their highest level in years, making the risk of fracture real.

Although developments such as the formation of the Constitutional Committee in Syria and the recent Berlin conference on Libya are signs of hope, he stressed that "we have our work cut out for us".

Mr. Guterres underlined the central role of prevention in UN engagement in the peace and security dimension and emphasized the need to focus on the root causes of crisis and upheaval.

"We must strengthen our mediation capacity and our tools for sustaining peace, leading to long-term development", he added.

"We need to create the conditions for effective peace enforcement and counter-terrorism operations by our regional partners, under chapter VII of the Charter and with predictable funding. This is especially true in Africa, from the Sahel to Lake Chad."

Our planet is burning

On climate change, the science is clear, Mr. Guterres stated.

"Rising temperatures continue to melt records. The past decade was the hottest on record. Scientists tell us that ocean temperatures are now rising at the equivalent of five Hiroshima bombs a second. One million species are in near-term danger of extinction. Our planet is burning", he told ambassadors.

Yet, in the midst of the crisis, some leaders "continue to fiddle", he said, as evidenced by the outcome of the last UN climate conference, known as COP25, held in Madrid in December.

But the Secretary-General is adamant that the climate battle can be won as people everywhere "get it", while the overwhelming majority of scientists are clear there is still time to act.

"At the next climate conference - COP26 in Glasgow - governments must deliver the transformational change our world needs and that people demand, with much stronger ambition – ambition on mitigation, ambition on adaptation, and ambition on finance," he stated.

A call for a fair globalization

The third horseman—deep and growing global mistrust—can be defeated through fair globalization, boosting economic growth and preventing conflict.

Back in 2015, world leaders adopted an agenda to bring about a more just and fair planet for all. This year, the UN has launched a Decade of Action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the 2030 deadline.

"Throughout the Decade of Action, we must invest in the eradication of poverty, in social protection, in health and fighting pandemics, in education, energy, water, and sanitation, in sustainable transport and infrastructure and in internet access", said the Secretary-General.

"We must improve governance, tackle illicit financial flows, stamp out corruption and develop effective, common sense and fair taxation systems. We must build economies for the future and ensure decent work for all, especially young people. And we must put a special focus on women and girls because it benefits us all."

The Secretary-General also encouraged leaders to work to rebuild trust, including through listening to their citizens and harnessing ideas for change and other constructive solutions put forward by youth.

Taming the 'Wild West of cyberspace'

Bringing light to the dark side of the digital world will require action on several fronts, including in the labor market as automation will displace tens of millions of jobs in the next decade.

The UN chief recommended that education systems be redesigned to address this reality by teaching people how to learn across the course of their entire lives.

"We also must usher in order to the Wild West of cyberspace," he said.

"Terrorists, white supremacists and others who sow hate are exploiting the internet and social media. Bots are spreading disinformation, fueling polarization and undermining democracies. Next year, cybercrime will cost $6 trillion."

Mr. Guterres highlighted the UN as the platform to bring together governments, the private sector, civil society, and others to counter what he called "digital fragmentation" through global cooperation.

The "alarming possibilities" of artificial intelligence also must be addressed, and he appealed to countries to immediately ban lethal autonomous weapons, also known as killer robots.

"Lethal autonomous weapons - machines with the power to kill on their own, without human judgment and accountability - are bringing us into unacceptable moral and political territory", he warned.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

'Mexico doesn't want us': migrants get stuck at Mexico-Guatemala border

Hundreds of Central Americans trying to reach the United States were stuck at the Mexico-Guatemala border on Wednesday after the Mexican government beefed up security to meet U.S. demands to contain migrant flows.Under sustained pressure fr...

Govt's plan to get people into work starting to pay off

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Governments plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off, Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. Nearly 19,000 people canceled their benefit...

WHO says Chinese measures 'minimising' risk of virus spreading internationally

The World Health Organization said Wednesday the measures China is taking to rein in an outbreak of a deadly SARS-like virus would minimise the risk of further international spread. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed the very, ver...

France's Macron slams anti-Semitism on Jerusalem visit

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday railed against anti-Semitism, saying it haunts our present time, during a visit to Jerusalem to commemorate Holocaust victims. The French leader is in Jerusalem ahead of a gathering of world lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020