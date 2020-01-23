Left Menu
Development News Edition

Whānau Ora Commissioning set to benefit from extra $3 million

 In Budget 2019 $20 million was earmarked by the Minister to explore new localized Whānau Ora commissioning.

Whānau Ora Commissioning set to benefit from extra $3 million
A remaining $3 million will be redirected back into the Commissioning Agencies this year, and consideration will be given to extending this further. Image Credit: Pixabay

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today.

Including previous funding boosts, the Agencies will now receive $87 million this year between them.

In Budget 2019 $20 million was earmarked by the Minister to explore new localized Whānau Ora commissioning. That process is now complete and allocations will be announced shortly. A remaining $3 million will be redirected back into the Commissioning Agencies this year, and consideration will be given to extending this further.

In Budget 2019 the Government boosted funding for Whānau Ora by $80 million over four years. Almost two-thirds of that funding, more than double the figure promised in Labour Party manifesto, will go directly to Commissioning Agencies.

"We know that Whānau Ora is changing the lives of thousands of families. We are proud to build on the gains already made by allocating an additional $3 million in the current financial year to the three existing agencies who deliver this important work," Peeni Henare said.

"Whānau Ora supports families to achieve their aspirations. It places whānau at the centre of decision-making and helps them to build a more prosperous future through navigational support and the provision of services including home repairs, financial planning, educational opportunities, and health support, just to name a few.

"Families know what they need to improve their lives in the long term, they just sometimes need some help to get started. We are offering that help through Commissioning Agencies and the way in which they invest in communities."

In 2018 an independent review found that, as an approach, Whānau Ora works. It also identified an increasing demand for Whānau Ora and suggested exploring other commissioning options – specifically local commissioning in the North Island. This would mean funding community organisations directly to invest in whānau and support them to achieve their aspirations.

"With the great work of existing Commissioning Agencies plus increased investment in local solutions, more families will get Whānau Ora support, maintaining their tino rangatiratanga as they work toward their desired outcomes. That is a win-win as I see it," Peeni Henare said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Six children injured in collision between two buses

Six children were injured after a school bus collided with a cluster bus on Thursday morning in west Delhis Naraina area, officials said.According to the Fire Department, it received a call at 7.10 am regarding the incident.The six children...

Davis, LeBron lead Lakers past Knicks

Anthony Davis scored a game-high 28 points Wednesday night for the visiting Los Angeles Lakers, who held off the New York Knicks 100-92. Davis was 7 of 14 from the field and 13 of 13 from the free-throw line, matching his most conversions w...

Athletics-UK anti-doping body says WADA has not asked for retesting of samples

The UK Anti-Doping agency UKAD said it has not received any requests by the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA to reanalyse blood and urine samples of athletes, including that of four-times Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah. WADA wants to investig...

UPDATE 9-Democrats accuse Trump at impeachment trial of corrupt scheme to pressure Ukraine

Democrats accused President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial on Wednesday of a corrupt scheme to pressure Ukraine to help him get re-elected and warned that Americas global prestige would suffer if the U.S. Senate acquits him. The Repu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020