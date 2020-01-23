Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Council of Churches sends condolences to Lawan Andimi's family

Andimi was an ordained minister in the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria, serving as district secretary for the Michika area, and was chair of the Christian Association of Nigeria for the Michika area.

World Council of Churches sends condolences to Lawan Andimi's family
Andimi was reported missing on 3 January, a day after an attack on Michika by Boko Haram. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Upon hearing the news that Church of the Brethren leader Lawan Andimi was executed by Boko Haram on 20 January, the World Council of Churches general secretary Rev. Dr. Olav Fykse Tveit condemned the brutal act of violence and expressed his sincere condolences to Rev. Andimi's family, community and church.

Andimi was an ordained minister in the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria, serving as district secretary for the Michika area, and was chair of the Christian Association of Nigeria for the Michika area.

"We have lost a brother who worked for peace, who worked for ecumenism, and whose life has been cut short by senseless violence," said Tveit.

Andimi was reported missing on 3 January, a day after an attack on Michika by Boko Haram. His abduction gained international attention when, on 5 January, his captors released a video in which he professed his Christian faith.

"We denounce this violence as an act of hate toward someone who dedicated his life to God and to the service of others," said Tveit. "We pray for justice and comfort for his family and loved ones. And I appeal urgently to the Nigerian government and authorities to ensure the protection of people targeted by violent extremists because of their religious or another identity."

Andimi was originally from Kwada village in the Chibok area.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish aid groups building houses in Syria for Idlib's displaced

Turkish aid groups have begun building more than 10,000 houses in Syrias northwestern province of Idlib to shelter growing numbers of people displaced by fighting, while Turkey seeks to prevent a new influx of migrants fleeing from Syria. T...

U.S. Democrats push resistant Republicans to join case for ousting Trump

Democrats planned to plow ahead on Thursday at President Donald Trumps impeachment trial with their arguments for removing him from office, but Republicans showed no signs of softening their resistance to the Democratic cause.U.S. Represent...

India expresses solidarity with Israel as world leaders gather in Jerusalem against anti-Semitism

India on Thursday expressed solidarity with Israel as the world leaders from 47 countries descended in Jerusalem to attend the World Holocaust Forum and commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz camp. India expresses s...

Cong suffering from 'mental bankruptcy', says J P Nadda

Newly elected BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday slammed the Congress for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying the leadership of the party was suffering from mental bankruptcy. The Congress has lost all hopes. Its leader...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020