EPWP and merSETA partner to help close the critical skills gap
Kiviet was speaking at the two-day EPWP Colloquium on Youth and People with Disabilities, held in Tshwane. Image Credit: Twitter(@PatriciaDeLille)

A partnership between the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) and the Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services Sector Education and Training Authority (merSETA) is doing its bit to help close the critical skills gap plaguing the economy.

Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Noxolo Kiviet on Thursday said through the partnership, the country's youth is being trained to be competent in various artisan disciplines such as auto electricians, boilermakers, diesel mechanics, electricians, fitters and turners, and motor mechanics.

"As of the end of 2017/18, a total of 62 participants have successfully completed their trade tests and are now qualified artisans," said Kiviet.

She said the EPWP has been instrumental in creating employment at the grassroots level and equipping unemployed youth and people with disabilities with the necessary skills for the job market.

Kiviet was speaking at the two-day EPWP Colloquium on Youth and People with Disabilities, held in Tshwane.

The Deputy Minister cautioned that at times, there were unrealistic expectations on the EPWP, as many looks to it as the panacea for the country's unemployment problem.

"Although the EPWP offers short-term employment, income support provided in terms of wages to participants contributes towards reducing poverty levels.

"When participants are working in EPWP, the daily wages they earn reduces the level of poverty for them and their households.

"EPWP has an important role to play but it cannot be the only instrument to address unemployment. These unrealistic expectations are likely to result in failure and pessimism about the value of the EPWP," Kiviet said.

Launched in 2004 to provide poverty and income relief through temporary work for the unemployed, the EPWP has had four phases, which have created millions of job opportunities.

Under the current Phase IV (implemented from 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2024), the EPWP is expected to create five million work opportunities, with participation disaggregated into 60% women, 55% youth and 2% people with disabilities.

"Approximately 208 small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs), which include cooperatives and NPOs, have been provided with enterprise development support. Support includes capacity building, assistance with regard to compliance matters and training on existing enterprise support," Kiviet said.

The Deputy Director-General of Public Works and Infrastructure, Stanley Henderson, said more unemployed youth should benefit from the programme.

"It is not enough for people to say they [youth] can now put food on the table. The aim is to give people hope and the necessary skills. The programme should be used as a tool for social cohesion," Henderson said.

The EPWP Colloquium has brought together organisations representing youth and people with disabilities, senior government officials across all three spheres of government, as well as representatives from the International Labour Organisation, to discuss ways to increase participation in the EPWP.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

