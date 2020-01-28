Govt taking steps to double farmers' income by 2022, PM says at Potato Conclave

PM addressed the 3rd Global Potato Conclave at Gandhinagar, Gujarat through Video Conferencing today. The previous two Global Potato Conferences were organized during 1999 and 2008. The Conclave is being organized by the Indian Potato Association (IPA) in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi, and ICAR-Central Potato Research Institute, Shimla and International Potato Center (CIP), Lima, Peru.

Scientists around the world, potato farmers and other stakeholders have gathered for the Global Potato Conclave to discuss the important aspects related to food and nutrition demand in the next few days.

Addressing the Conclave, the Prime Minister said that the highlight of the 3rd conclave is that Potato Conference, AgriExpo and Potato Field Day are all happening at the same time. He also said that it is a commendable effort that 6 thousand farmers are going on field visits on the Field Day.

The Prime Minister said that it is significant that the 3rd Global Potato Conclave is being held in Gujarat, the leading state in Potato production and productivity in the country. He said that while the area under potato cultivation increased by about 20% in India in the last eleven years, it has increased by about 170% in Gujarat during the same period.

The Prime Minister said that this is largely owing to the policy initiatives and decisions which lead to the State using modern methods of agriculture like sprinkler and drip irrigation for cultivation, along with the best cold storage facilities and linkages to the Food Processing Industry. He said today Gujarat has major Potato processing companies in the state and that most of the potato exporters are also based in Gujarat. These have led to the emergence of the state as a major potato hub in the country.

The Prime Minister said that his Government is taking rapid steps towards the goal of doubling the income of farmers by 2022. He added that as a result of the efforts of farmers and the combination of government policy, India is among the top 3 countries in the world in the production of many kinds of cereal and other food items. He also listed the steps taken by his Government to promote food processing industries at every level like opening the sector to 100% FDI, helping in value addition and value chain development through PM Kisan Sampada Yojana.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that earlier this month, a new record has also been created by transferring an amount of Rs. 12,000 crores to the bank accounts of 6 crore farmers through direct transfer. He also mentioned that the priority of his Government is to reduce middlemen and other layers between the farmer and the consumer. He said that the government's emphasis is also on promoting agricultural technology-based startups so that farmers' databases and agri stacks needed for smart and precision agriculture can be used.

The Prime Minister urged the scientists to provide solutions to various issues in Agriculture through modern biotechnology, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Drone Technology. He said that the greatest responsibility of the scientific community and policymakers is to see that no one is left hungry or malnourished.

