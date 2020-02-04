Seychelles becomes 162nd State party to 'New York' Convention

With its accession to the Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards (also commonly known as the "New York" Convention), effect on 3 February 2020, Seychelles becomes the 162nd State party to the Convention. The Convention will enter into force for Seychelles on 3 May 2020.

The "New York" Convention is widely recognized as a foundation instrument of international arbitration and requires courts of contracting States to give effect to an agreement to arbitrate when seized of an action in a matter covered by an arbitration agreement and to recognize and enforce awards made in other States, subject to specific limited exceptions.

(With Inputs from APO)

