Left Menu
Development News Edition

Damien O’Connor visits Southland to support flooding response

“I’m heading down there to support response and recovery efforts and meet with the locals”, he said.

Damien O’Connor visits Southland to support flooding response
“It’s a big operation and the situation is changing really rapidly. Seeing things first-hand will enable me to assess if additional Government support is needed”, he said. Image Credit: Twitter(@DamienOConnorMP)

Rural Communities Minister Damien O'Connor is travelling to Southland today. The region is in a state of local emergency following widespread flooding.

"I'm heading down there to support response and recovery efforts and meet with the locals", he said.

"A lot of people have been evacuated from their homes, have suffered flood damage to their properties or are disrupted by road and school closures. I urge people to put safety first, listen to the advice of authorities, and look out for each other.

"When visiting today I also want to acknowledge and thank those working on the response.

"I know the Civil Defence Emergency Management staff in the Emergency Operations Centre are working around the clock, as are Police, Fire and Emergency NZ, NZ Defence Force and National Emergency Management Agency personnel.

"It's a big operation and the situation is changing really rapidly. Seeing things first-hand will enable me to assess if additional Government support is needed", he said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 5

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesNYSE parent held takeover talks with eBay httpson.ft.com2GUanBh Macys to shut 125 stores in 1.5...

UPDATE 4-Emerging from impeachment shadow, Trump uses speech to ridicule Democrats, tout economy

Only hours before his expected acquittal on impeachment charges, U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to go face to face with his accusers and defenders in Congress, ridiculing Democratic healthcare proposals and touting the U.S. economy. V...

UPDATE 6-New York jurors shown naked photos of Harvey Weinstein

Jurors in Harvey Weinsteins New York rape trial were shown naked photographs of the former Hollywood producer on Tuesday over his lawyers objections. A sketch artist hired by Reuters saw a couple of the naked photos when they were passed to...

Australia launches inquiry into veteran suicide rates

Australia is to hold a wide-ranging inquiry into suicides among military veterans and will appoint a permanent commissioner to try to curb the death rate, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday.Australia, which has more than 3,000 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020