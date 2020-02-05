Minister unlocks $100,000 funding to support farmers in Southland

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor has declared an adverse event for the Southland and Otago regions, unlocking Government support for farmers and growers.

"Widespread flooding has resulted in severe disruption, with many people evacuated from their homes and many farms being affected by floodwaters. It's putting pressure on our farmers, and this Government is committed to helping them get through", he said.

"I've been on the ground in Southland today and based on what I've seen and the advice I've received from Ministry for Primary Industries field staff, the scale of impact is beyond the communities' ability to cope.

"This unlocks extra funding of $100,000 for the Rural Support Trusts to help speed up the recovery of farming businesses, including pastoral support and specialist technical advice.

"This is initial funding, we'll continue to assess whether further funding is needed as the full extent of the impact becomes more apparent over the next few days and weeks. MPI is continuing to work closely with Civil Defence Emergency Management staff, industry groups and others to support the recovery effort, including the animal welfare response.

"When visiting today I stopped in to see the Civil Defence Emergency Management staff in the Emergency Operations Centre. I was really impressed with how they are coordinating what is a really big and rapidly moving operation to help people, animals, and property across Southland.

"They're working around the clock, as are Police, Fire and Emergency NZ, NZ Defence Force and National Emergency Management Agency personnel. The affected communities are being really well served".

