Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only 63,696 refugees resettled in 2019, due to lack of sanctuary offers

The largest number of UNHCR-facilitated resettlement departures last year was to the United States, followed by Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Germany.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 21:41 IST
Only 63,696 refugees resettled in 2019, due to lack of sanctuary offers
Out of the more than 63,000 refugees resettled last year, the largest number originated from Syria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Myanmar. Image Credit: Twitter(@RefugeesChief)

Although around 1.4 million refugees are estimated to be in urgent need of resettlement worldwide, only 63,696 were resettled through the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) last year, due to a continuing shortage of offers of sanctuary from governments across the world.

The number of refugees resettled in 2019 did increase modestly by 14 percent when compared to the previous year when 55,680 people were resettled, but the agency maintains that "a tremendous gap remains between resettlement needs and the places made available".

Resettlement: 'a life-saving measure'

"Resettlement is not a solution for all the world's refugees, but it is a life-saving measure to ensure the protection of those most at risk and whose lives often depend on it", said Grainne O'Hara, UNHCR's Director of International Protection.

The largest number of UNHCR-facilitated resettlement departures last year was to the United States, followed by Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Germany.

Out of the more than 63,000 refugees resettled last year, the largest number originated from Syria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Myanmar.

Global Compact on Refugees

Increasing refugee resettlement opportunities and other complementary pathways for admission, including through family reunification, work and study routes, is one of the key objectives of the Global Compact on Refugees, said UNHCR, representing "a tangible way for states to share responsibility and show solidarity with host countries supporting large refugee populations."

Last year the agency launched a Three-Year Strategy on Resettlement and Complementary Pathways, along with governments, non- governmental organizations, and civil society groups, in an effort to increase the number of resettlement places and admissions, as well as expanding the number of countries offering these programs.

Expanding resettlement countries

While the Strategy's target of 60,000 resettlement departures to 29 different States last year was achieved, UNHCR said it was worried that based on current projections, fewer refugees will be resettled this year. This year, the goal is for 31 countries to resettle up to 70,000 refugees referred by UNHCR.

Among UNHCR's priorities are to increase the number of resettlement places and the pool of countries admitting refugees, as well as safeguarding the integrity of the resettlement programme.

Joint initiative

UNHCR and UN migration agency, IOM, have launched a joint initiative, the Sustainable Resettlement, and Complementary Pathways Initiative (CRISP), to implement activities required to reach resettlement and complementary pathway objectives and are appealing to States to provide the necessary financial support of USD 19.9 million.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Secularism, citizenship under challenge; if secular, you'll be dubbed anti-national: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said secularism and citizenship are under challenge in the country and if a person is secular today, people will call her anti-national. Speaking after the release of a book, Vision for a Na...

Two brothers held for uploading child porn clip on video site

Two persons, both brothers, have been arrested for allegedly uploading child pornographic content on a video platform, police said on Wednesday. The duo was held on the basis of specific information received from a wing attached to the Mah...

Instagram now lets you reply to Stories with GIFs

GIFs are everyones favorite and Instagram has now added the ability to respond to Stories using the loopy clips.Instagram made the announcement through an official tweet, saying users can reply to their friends Stories using GIFs by GIPHY.T...

UPDATE 1-New York charges NRA over illegal insurance sales, deceiving members

A New York regulator on Wednesday filed civil charges against the National Rifle Association, accusing the gun rights group of offering insurance without a license and concealing how it routinely kept some of its members premiums for itself...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020