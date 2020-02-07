Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt contributes $100k to support flood-affected communities in Southland

Mr. Henare says this week’s flooding has caused significant disruption to communities in the lower South Island. 

Govt contributes $100k to support flood-affected communities in Southland
Minister Henare says the funding assistance will help those communities impacted by the flooding to bounce back.  Image Credit: Flickr / U.S. Geological Survey

Minister of Civil Defence Hon Peeni Henare announced today that the Government will contribute $100,000 to the Southland regional Mayoral Relief Fund, to support communities impacted by the recent flooding in Southland.

Mr. Henare says this week's flooding has caused significant disruption to communities in the lower South Island.

"This week's severe weather and subsequent flooding have impacted people's livelihoods, led to the evacuation of entire communities, and stranded travelers and tourists, and damaged property.

"I know that this will have been a difficult time for many people but it was great that people took steps to keep themselves and their families safe and listened to official advice.

"I'd like to thank everyone involved for their efforts in response to this emergency – not just local authorities and the agencies involved, but also friends and neighbors looking out for one another."

Minister Henare says the funding assistance will help those communities impacted by the flooding to bounce back.

"Mayoral Relief Funds provide an additional way to help communities get back on their feet after an emergency. Local communities and councils are best-placed to know exactly what they need so this funding can be used, for example, to meet the needs of affected families and individuals, community organisations or marae."

The funds are in addition to other support that may be available from the Ministry of Social Development and Ministry for Primary Industries.

"Emergency Services and other government agencies have been on the ground supporting the response. The NZ Transport Agency is working hard to repair damage and reopen roads.

"I will be working with my colleagues across Government and local government to ensure we continue to get the right support for communities where that support is needed."

Today's announcement follows the earlier declaration of an adverse event for the Southland and Otago regions, which made extra funding of $100,000 available for Rural Support Trusts to help speed up the recovery of farming businesses.

More information about the Mayoral Relief Fund is available at www.cdsouthland.nz or people can contact recovery@cdsouthland.nz

Anyone requiring assistance following the flooding can also call the Government Helpline on 0800 779 997.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

World Bank, Korean experts participate in workshop on 'Smart City Dushanbe'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Another 41 on cruise liner off Japan test positive for coronavirus -govt

Another 41 people on a cruise liner off Japan tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total cases confirmed on the ship to 61, Japans health minister said on Friday.The jump in infected passengers on the cruise liner comes as the vess...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Rally in stocks runs out of steam as coronavirus toll climbs

A mid-week rally in Asian share markets halted on Friday and oil prices steadied as the growing death toll and economic damage from a new virus spreading from China curbed further gains.The death toll in mainland China rose to 636, more tha...

Security increased at Delhi-Ghaziabad border ahead of polling in national capital

Security has been beefed up at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border ahead of the polling for the assembly elections in the national capital. Ghaziabad district is on alert. Checking going on at various points. On 36 points located at the border, vide...

Report: Cavs land C Drummond from Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers were in the final stages Thursday of acquiring top NBA rebounder Andre Drummond from the Detroit Pistons for Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second-round draft pick, ESPN reported. Drummond, 26, is a two-time All-S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020