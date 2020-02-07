Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman gang-raped & killed in Mumbai, two held

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 15:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 15:14 IST
Woman gang-raped & killed in Mumbai, two held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped and strangled to death by two persons in the western suburb of Santa Cruz here, police said on Friday.

The incident came to light on Thursday evening after the victim's body was found at the residence of one of the accused in Milind Nagar, an official said.

The two accused, identified as Vinod Dhadi (35) and Sunil Kadam (34), have been arrested, the official added. "The accused duo took the victim, who was acquainted with them, to the house of one of them, where they consumed alcohol before raping her and strangling her to death," he said.

The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem, he added. A case has been registered under IPC sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and others, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal gifts 100,000 masks to China to help overcome shortage

Nepal on Friday gifted 100,000 protective masks to China which is battling against the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 630 lives. The decision to gift the masks came in the backdrop of its shortage in China.Foreign Ministe...

No proposal to impose restriction on Malaysian imports currently: Goyal

There is no proposal to impose a restriction on import of any item from Malaysia currently, Parliament was informed on Friday. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that currently, crude palm oil is freely importable while refine...

Majority of U.S. firms in China see revenue hit from coronavirus - AmCham survey

The majority of U.S. firms with operations in China expect a virus outbreak to cut revenue this year, and some are accelerating plans to shift their supply chains out of the country, according to a poll by Shanghais American Chamber of Comm...

CBI searches premises of IAS officer in connection with the arrest of OSD to Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: officials.

CBI searches premises of IAS officer in connection with the arrest of OSD to Chief Minister Manish Sisodia officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020