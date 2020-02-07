Ritu Beri, Tribes India and Suraj Kund authorities host fashion show

A fashion show entitled "Naturally North-East: The Naga Narrative" curated by Mrs. Ritu Beri noted fashion designer and Chief designer of Tribes India and organised by TRIFED under Ministry of Tribal Affairs held at Suraj Kund Mela today. Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Mrs. Ritu Beri in association with Tribes India and Suraj Kund authorities organised a first of its kind fashion show. This fashion show showcased the Naga weave with a modern touch and various other products from Northeast states. The North-Eastern part of India has a rich crafts tradition of its own. It is a place where the personality of every tribe lies in its design style.

The event highlighted the culture of Nagaland through fusion attire mixed with their local beaded jewelry. It showcased a variety of specially designed apparel by Mrs. Ritu Beri, highlighting the tribal weaves & motives, accessories, jewelry, etc. of the North Eastern States. Apart from this, Tribes India showcased a vast variety of North Eastern States textile, accessories, jewelry and Van Dhan natural products such as gooseberry candy, dried wild apple, bamboo shoot, Naga king chili, spices, ginger powder, etc. in the Suraj Kund Mela.

To expand the tribal product range and designs TRIFED has collaborated with Ms. Ritu Beri, who is an iconic global fashion designer. Apart from her mastery of international haute couture, Ms. Beri has a deep connection with Indian tribal arts, crafts, and culture. By partnering with TRIFED as Chief Design Consultant of Tribes India, Ms. Beri is helping in making Tribes India a household name with her demonstrated and well-established expertise in the fashion world.

TRIFED under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs aims to serve the interest of tribes through socio-economic betterment. The tribes of India have a wide range of handicrafts. These include handwoven cotton, wool, and silk fabrics, woodcrafts, metal craft, terracotta, beadwork, masques, and other objects paintings and so on. TRIFED has set up a retail chain known as Tribes India to buy the products from tribal and sell the same in the market. This, in turn, is making tribal self-sufficient and providing them with better livelihood opportunities.

(With Inputs from PIB)

