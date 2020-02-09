Belarus says it will buy Russian oil at global prices - Belta
Belarusian refineries will buy Russian crude oil at global prices, state news agency Belta cited First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoi as saying on Sunday.
"The Russian side has agreed that Belarusian refineries will buy oil through agreements with Russian oil companies at prices that are set on the global market," he was quoted as saying.
Krutoi was commenting on the outcome of the Feb. 7 talks between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Belarusian
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Vladimir Putin
ALSO READ
Tennis-Russian Rublev rallies past Goffin to continue winning streak
Systech Deploys First Serialization Lines for Takeda Pharmaceutical International AG to Meet New Russian Regulations
UPDATE 2-Russian operators stop selling tours to China over coronavirus
Russian regions in Far East close border with China amid coronavirus fears - TASS
UPDATE 1-Russian tour operators stop selling tours to China over coronavirus - industry body